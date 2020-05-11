Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 5,854 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $96.03. 1,453,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,352. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

