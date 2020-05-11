Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 7,431 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 211,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 711,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,149,000 after acquiring an additional 707,071 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,483 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83.

