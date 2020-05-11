StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.67. 515,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,816. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.