StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $147.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,806. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

