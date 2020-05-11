StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 46,397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 35,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,168,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,831,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

