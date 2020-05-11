Stratis Reaches Market Cap of $28.13 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, Binance and Cryptopia. Stratis has a total market cap of $28.13 million and $587,625.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006052 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000441 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000669 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00044949 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,794,119 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Crex24 and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

