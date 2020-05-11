Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 42,108 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $92.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.