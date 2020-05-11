Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €68.00 ($79.07) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAX. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.36 ($78.33).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €58.65 ($68.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a one year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €51.74 and a 200 day moving average of €66.65.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

