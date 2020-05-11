Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.6% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Stryker were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Stryker by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $233,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 54.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $193.64. 1,260,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,607. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.61. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra lowered their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

