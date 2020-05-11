Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Argus

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.81. 422,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,833. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

