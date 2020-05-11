Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of Summit Materials worth $45,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,866,000 after buying an additional 307,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after buying an additional 2,942,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,322,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.74. Summit Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

