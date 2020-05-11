Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the April 15th total of 304,300 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.43. 15,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,888. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 723.53% and a negative return on equity of 783.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 9.72% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

