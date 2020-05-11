Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SNDL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. 635,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,389. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.22). Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 385.19% and a negative return on equity of 216.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDL. Cowen lowered shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

