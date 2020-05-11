SunTrust Banks Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Match Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTCH. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Match Group from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Match Group stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. Match Group has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 208.35%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,275,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

