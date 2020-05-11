SunTrust Banks Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Fox Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.