SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.22). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.24.

Shares of DCPH opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 9.88. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $71.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.25.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,845.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 1,108 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $51,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,754.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,890 in the last three months. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

