SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

PAG opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.67. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,272,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,620,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 98,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

