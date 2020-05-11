Superdry (LON:SDRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDRY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 445.63 ($5.86).

Shares of LON SDRY opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.68) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 343.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 529 ($6.96).

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

