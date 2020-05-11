Superdry (LON:SDRY) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDRY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superdry to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Superdry from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Superdry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 445.63 ($5.86).

SDRY stock opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 529 ($6.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 343.19.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

