Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the April 15th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,253. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Support.com has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Support.com by 481.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Support.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Support.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Support.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Support.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

