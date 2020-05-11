SVB Leerink Comments on Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.84). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

NYSE:INSP opened at $71.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $6,240,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $865,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,000 shares of company stock worth $49,651,610 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

