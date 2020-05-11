SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HARP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $337.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.11). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 681.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $85,525.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,179 shares of company stock worth $249,087. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

