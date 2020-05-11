SVB Leerink Weighs in on Arcus Biosciences Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) – SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of RCUS opened at $30.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 42,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

