Switcheo Price Tops $0.0033 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Switcheo has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Switcheo has a market cap of $1.74 million and $7,838.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

