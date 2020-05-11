SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.69. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

