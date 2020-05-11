Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Position Raised by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,337,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 14.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $111,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 466,935 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 372,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after buying an additional 83,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.73. 292,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,971,363. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $274.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

