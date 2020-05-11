Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Target were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,663. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $113.55. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.91.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

