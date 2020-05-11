Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Short Interest Update

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Target stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.18. 5,995,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.91.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Target by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Target by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $145,306,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.