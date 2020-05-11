Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Short Interest Up 46.5% in April

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the April 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,508. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.16.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

