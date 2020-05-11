TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Down 31.4% in April

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 287,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 611,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other TCG BDC news, CEO Linda Pace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,320.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $152,301.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,382.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

CGBD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. 333,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,416. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.20.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.55%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 82.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGBD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.