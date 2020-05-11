TCW Group Inc. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,849 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 839,241 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

