TCW Group Inc. Sells 24,939 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,939 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,537,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 505,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.52. 38,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

