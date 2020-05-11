TD Securities Downgrades Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) to Hold

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Badger Daylighting in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of BADFF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327. Badger Daylighting has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

