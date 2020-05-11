Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Medtronic worth $68,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

