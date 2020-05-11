Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Global Payments worth $27,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after acquiring an additional 799,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after acquiring an additional 158,819 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $173.72. 632,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,591. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

