Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $38.12 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,004 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.08. 2,184,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

