Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $68.70 Million Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,088 shares during the quarter. Allegion accounts for 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.81% of Allegion worth $68,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,215. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

