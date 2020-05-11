Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,705 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $34,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $14.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.02. 948,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,421. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

