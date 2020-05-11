TEAM (TokenStars) Market Cap Achieves $607,196.96 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $607,196.96 and approximately $15,577.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004157 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,886,479 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

