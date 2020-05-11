Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Raymond James

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TGLS. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of TGLS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Tecnoglass had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 16.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 40.4% in the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,029 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

