Teloscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and BiteBTC. Teloscoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $2,579.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02161704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00174006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin’s total supply is 146,939,671 coins and its circulating supply is 146,929,034 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin.

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

Teloscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.