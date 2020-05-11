TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0373 on Major Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can currently be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Neraex, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.02174932 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00175109 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,712,127 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Bit-Z, OKEx, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, IDEX, Kucoin, BitBay, Gate.io, COSS, Bittrex, Bithumb, Neraex, Liqui, LATOKEN, HitBTC, BigONE and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

