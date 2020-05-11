Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Terra has a market cap of $51.59 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002073 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Terra has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.93 or 0.02219355 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00090385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00175189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bittrex, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.