Tervita (TEV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tervita (TSE: TEV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/8/2020 – Tervita had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Tervita had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Tervita had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$6.00.

4/20/2020 – Tervita was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Tervita had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

4/2/2020 – Tervita had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Tervita had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Tervita had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Tervita had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$4.50.

3/19/2020 – Tervita was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

3/17/2020 – Tervita was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.00.

Shares of TEV traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,503. The company has a market cap of $432.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. Tervita Corp has a twelve month low of C$2.52 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.30.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$591.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tervita Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

