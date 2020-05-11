TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Up 75.0% in April

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 484.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTI. Stifel Nicolaus cut TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

NYSE:TTI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. 8,470,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,186. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

