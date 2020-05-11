Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Short Interest Update

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the April 15th total of 204,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $20.60.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 798.18% and a negative return on equity of 210.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. G.Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

