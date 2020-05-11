The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.50-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 585,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $63.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,251.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

