The Sage Group (LON:SGE) PT Lowered to GBX 580

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 580 ($7.63) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 627.73 ($8.26).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 639.20 ($8.41) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 599.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 697.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.42.

In other news, insider Steve Hare purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

