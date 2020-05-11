THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Tops $127.21 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. THETA has a market cap of $127.21 million and $7.32 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Gate.io and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00043958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.03690515 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00056471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011660 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008172 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, OKEx, DDEX, Gate.io, WazirX, Upbit, Coinbit, Huobi, IDEX, Bithumb and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

