THORChain (RUNE) Price Down 12.1% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. THORChain has a total market cap of $15.96 million and $308,535.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02161704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00174006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.